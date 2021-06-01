(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc expects just 13% of its staff to work mostly from the office after the Covid-19 pandemic.

After sending 50,000 employees home during the initial outbreak, the British lender now plans to allow most of its office staff to stay home at least some of the working week. NatWest expects about 32% to adopt a “remote-first” schedule, while 55% will come into the office part-time, according to a spokeswoman.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’, as not every role is the same,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said in a speech published online. “For some of you, it will be clear which category your role fits within. For others, it may be less clear -- and may depend on other factors. Everyone will feel differently, and we are mindful of that.”

Managers are meeting staff in the coming weeks to discuss the new practices. There will be no immediate office closures under the plan, according to Reuters, which reported the news earlier.

