NatWest Group Plc could face a fine of around 340 million pounds ($460 million) from the U.K. watchdog after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering.

The bank admitted to charges that it failed to prevent money laundering at an English gold dealer. The lender took in some 365 million pounds in deposits over five years, despite the gold dealer indicating an annual revenue of 15 million pounds per year.

The criminal charges, brought by the Financial Conduct Authority, were the first of their kind. Clare Montgomery, a lawyer for the FCA, said the fine could be around 340 million pounds. The ultimate penalty is still to be determined by a London judge later in the year.

“We deeply regret that NatWest failed to adequately monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our customers between 2012 and 2016,” NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said in a statement.

The FCA has confirmed it will not take action against any individual current or former employee of NatWest, the bank said.

