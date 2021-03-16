(Bloomberg) -- A NatWest Group Plc unit faces U.K. criminal charges for failing to comply with money laundering rules over 264 million pounds ($365 million) deposited in a company’s account.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Natwest’s “systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinize” increasingly large cash deposits made to a U.K. incorporated customer from 2011 to 2016.

NatWest will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 14.

NatWest said in a statement it “takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties,” and “has been cooperating with the FCA’s investigation.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.