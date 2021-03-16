Mar 16, 2021
NatWest Faces U.K Money-Laundering Charges Over Cash Deposits
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A NatWest Group Plc unit faces U.K. criminal charges for failing to comply with money laundering rules over 264 million pounds ($365 million) deposited in a company’s account.
The Financial Conduct Authority said Natwest’s “systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinize” increasingly large cash deposits made to a U.K. incorporated customer from 2011 to 2016.
NatWest will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 14.
NatWest said in a statement it “takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties,” and “has been cooperating with the FCA’s investigation.”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.