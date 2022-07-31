(Bloomberg) --

NatWest Group Plc is considering a bid for wealth management firm Quilter Plc, the Daily Mail reported, citing unidentified sources.

Private equity firms including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and BC Partners also have shown interest in Quilter in recent weeks, the newspaper said. The London-based firm’s shares have fallen 39% this year, dropping its market capitalization to £1.47 billion ($1.8 billion).

A takeover by NatWest would be the biggest since its bailout during the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Once one of the world’s largest banks, it has transformed into a largely domestic retail lender and is still part-owned by the government.

NatWest already owns Coutts & Co., whose clients include Queen Elizabeth II. A deal to acquire Quilter would extend wealth management services to affluent households with more than £100,000 to invest, one source told the Mail.

