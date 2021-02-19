(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc resumed dividends and set new targets after earning more than expected in the fourth quarter, though the lender cautioned that Covid-19 continued to make the outlook uncertain.

Britain’s biggest corporate lender also announced it will gradually exit Ulster Bank, its Irish unit that has underperformed since the financial crisis over a decade ago. Allied Irish Banks Plc has provisionally agreed to buy 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) of loans and Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc is in early talks to buy some retail assets.

NatWest posted an operating profit before tax of 64 million pounds ($89 million) for the fourth quarter, ahead of forecasts but down sharply from a year ago, resulting in an annual loss. The Edinburgh-based bank also set new targets for the coming three years to improve returns and reduce costs.

“The short and medium term outlook continues to be subject to significant uncertainty,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said on Friday.

The bank will pay 3 pence per share to investors, a year after the Bank of England asked the industry to conserve capital for lending during the pandemic. NatWest’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, is one of the highest in Europe at 18.5%. The BOE said in December that firms could resume limited payouts.

The lender took a charge of 130 million pounds to cover souring loans, following rival Barclays Plc in taking lower provisions than expected in the final three months of the year, even as ongoing curbs on socializing put a strain on the economy. The U.K. had its worst recession in three centuries last year and remains in lockdown.

NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago. Rose changed the bank’s name from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc last year and is shrinking the firm into a domestic-focused lender.

