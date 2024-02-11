(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc is preparing to hand out marginally lower bonuses to its staff as the UK government works on a plan for a retail share offer that could significantly cut its remaining stake in the bank, Sky News reported.

The lender is planning to pay out around £350 million ($442 million) to its employees, down from £367 million awarded a year ago, Sky said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

NatWest is finalizing its remuneration proposals ahead of annual results on Feb. 16, the news service reported. Those earnings are expected to show net interest income dropped 8% last quarter.

An unidentified spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment, Sky said.

UK officials have hired advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc to explore a retail offering of its stake in the British lender. But they want to see clarity beforehand on NatWest’s plans for installing a permanent chief executive officer after interim chief Paul Thwaite’s 12-month term ends in July.

UK Government Investments, the Treasury-owned company that holds the 35% stake in the lender, has said it could be ready to proceed with a retail offering as early as June. The British government has been considering selling shares it holds in NatWest to retail investors for the first time as part of its efforts to hasten its exit from the lender it rescued in the 2008 financial crisis.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.