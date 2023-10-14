6h ago
NatWest Plans to Resolve Ex-CEO’s Payoff Before Earnings: Sky
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc plans to resolve the issues concerning former chief executive Alison Rose’s payoff before the release of its quarterly earnings on Oct. 27, Sky News reported.
The Edinburgh-based lender is poised to cancel millions of pounds in bonuses and share awards set aside for Rose, Sky cited unidentified people as saying, adding that a final decision is yet to be made.
Rose stepped down in July in the wake of a row over the way the British bank closed the accounts of politician-turned-pundit Nigel Farage.
Read more: Farage Fumes as NatWest Says No Decision Yet on Ex-CEO’s Pay
A NatWest spokesperson told Sky that “key findings of the independent review and the recommendations will be considered by the board” and “published in due course.” A spokesman for Rose declined to comment to the media outlet.
To view the source of this information, click here
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.