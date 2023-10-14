(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc plans to resolve the issues concerning former chief executive Alison Rose’s payoff before the release of its quarterly earnings on Oct. 27, Sky News reported.

The Edinburgh-based lender is poised to cancel millions of pounds in bonuses and share awards set aside for Rose, Sky cited unidentified people as saying, adding that a final decision is yet to be made.

Rose stepped down in July in the wake of a row over the way the British bank closed the accounts of politician-turned-pundit Nigel Farage.

Read more: Farage Fumes as NatWest Says No Decision Yet on Ex-CEO’s Pay

A NatWest spokesperson told Sky that “key findings of the independent review and the recommendations will be considered by the board” and “published in due course.” A spokesman for Rose declined to comment to the media outlet.

To view the source of this information, click here

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.