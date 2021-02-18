(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc came under pressure to clarify the future of its Ulster Bank unit, as staff and government brace for the lender’s potential exit from the Irish market.

NatWest is reviewing Ulster Bank, with a decision possible this week. While it’s not the first time the lender’s future has hung in the balance, Irish union and government officials have been increasingly convinced in recent weeks that NatWest is preparing to bring the shutters down, perhaps over years, on the business.

NatWest’s board is set to meet today to weigh Ulster Bank’s fate, the Irish Times reported late Wednesday, without saying where it got the information.

Reports on Ulster’s future are “extremely worrying,” John O’Connell, head of the Dublin-based Financial Services Union, said. The union has “contacted Ulster Bank and the minister for finance to demand clarification and answers.”

Ulster Bank has mostly struggled since helping drive the Irish real-estate bubble more than a decade ago, which resulted in a $20 billion rescue from the former Royal Bank of Scotland, which changed its name to NatWest in 2020. The lender has scrabbled for profitability since then, saddled by bad debts, high costs and increased capital requirements. Irish government officials have been war gaming the bank’s exit, with the shape of that departure not yet clear.

Issues with a potential wind down remain to be resolved and an announcement may not be ready for Friday, when the lender releases earnings, according to the Irish Times. NatWest is reviewing its strategy in light of the coronavirus pandemic and challenges to the economy, a spokesperson said Wednesday in a response to questions.

If it does decide to offload its Irish business, NatWest could seek a trade sale, sell its loans and deposits, or sell the loans and manage down the deposits over a number of years.

“If Ulster Bank is to exit the Irish market, any solution must involve the maximum protection for customers, staffs jobs and the branch structure,” O’Connell added.

