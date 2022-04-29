(Bloomberg) --

NatWest Group Plc’s earnings beat expectations in the first quarter on higher interest rates and an economic boost from the U.K.’s emergence from Covid restrictions.

Britain’s biggest corporate lender posted a profit before tax of 1.245 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), excluding the parts of Ulster Bank that NatWest has agreed to sell. That’s 41% ahead of last year, and better than the 838 million pounds expected by analysts, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

NatWest released 38 million pounds from its provisions for failing loans, though said the outlook could change for borrowers as inflation starts to bite.

“Despite the challenging environment, I am pleased with our performance as we continue to execute well against our strategy, driving sustainable growth and returns,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said.

The bank said it’s entered into exclusive discussions with AIB Group Plc for the sale of the Ulster Bank’s performing tracker mortgage portfolio.

Once one of the world’s largest banks, NatWest has been transformed into a largely domestic retail lender following a string of scandals. Its markets business, which has shrunk over several years, reported a loss of 40 million pounds in the quarter, an improvement on last year that NatWest said was due to stronger performances in currencies and capital markets.

NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago. The Edinburgh-based bank announced a 1.2 billion-pound directed buyback of shares from the Treasury in March, bringing the state’s shareholding below 50%.

The bank retained its guidance for the year, but cautioned that the economy remains uncertain. Its wary outlook follows similar comments this week from rivals Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc about the increasing pressure on customers. Inflation has reached a 30-year high in the U.K., with further increases in prices and payroll taxes set to put more strain on British households in the coming months.

