(Bloomberg) -- It's been a tough week for Britain's banks. NatWest followed Barclays this morning in downgrading its expectation for what it will make from loans compared to what it’s paying on deposits. Even though their profitability from interest rate hikes may have peaked, Britain’s banks are likely to remain under fire amid rising public pressure to increase savings rates and NatWest’s debanking controversy.

In The City

NatWest Group Plc: The lender, which is currently under the spotlight for closing Nigel Farage’s bank account, has cut its guidance for net interest margins this year.

The UK’s biggest corporate lender now expects NIM to be around 3.15% for the year, down from previous guidance of 3.2%, following a similar move from Barclays Plc on Thursday to reflect tempered expectations for Bank of England rate rises

NatWest also announced a £500 million share buyback on the open market, adding to the £1.3 billion it’s already bought from the government this year

AstraZeneca Plc: The pharmaceutical giant has agreed to buy a portfolio of rare disease gene therapies from Pfizer Inc. as the British drug company reported sales and profit that beat analysts’ estimates in the second quarter.

The agreement with Pfizer is worth up to $1 billion plus tiered royalties after that

IAG Group SA: The British Airways owner reported better-than-expected profit in the second quarter on a surging demand for travel.

The carrier said while there was no sign of weakness in forward bookings, it continued to be mindful of wider uncertainties that could affected full-year performance

Standard Chartered Plc: The emerging markets-focused lender raised its forecasts for income growth for 2023 and added a new buyback program as earnings exceeded estimates in the second quarter.

Despite the boost from central bank rate hikes, Standard Chartered has remained focused on keeping a lid on costs. The bank plans to cut costs by more than $1 billion through 2024 and in June embarked on selected layoffs of staff in Singapore, London and Hong Kong

In Westminster

The UK was an influential climate leader under Boris Johnson. Now the Tories are trying to distance themselves from green policies.

This week’s Merryn Talks Money answers the question of where to put your cash in uncertain times, and whether British investors should blame the Bank of England for the tough choice.

In Case You Missed It

Former banker Peter Jackson bet big when the US overturned a ban on sports gambling. Flutter Entertainment Plc, the company he runs, sprayed hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising for its American betting brand FanDuel. That wager will pay off if Flutter finally makes a profit in the US this year.

Finally, Unilever Plc this morning named Ian Meakins to succeed outgoing Chairman Nils Andersen, continuing an overhaul of its leadership after a series of missteps in recent years frustrated shareholders. Meakins is currently chairman of caterer Compass Group Plc.

Looking Ahead

It may be holiday season for many departments across the corporate world, but surely not for investor relations teams. Next week’s batch of high-profile results includes HSBC Holdings Plc, BP Plc, consumer health firm Haleon Plc, Johnnie Walker maker Diageo Plc and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

On Thursday, we’ll get the BOE’s next rate decision. Bloomberg economists expect a 25-basis-point increase to 5.25%, but stress there’s still a chance of another 0.5% hike, given stubbornly high core inflation.

