(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc is preparing to install Paul Thwaite as permanent chief executive officer, according to a report by Sky News — a move that would pave the way for the UK government to sell some of its shares to retail investors.

A final decision has not yet been taken by the board, which discussed other candidates as part of the appointment process, Sky reported, without saying where it got the information. The decision could be announced alongside the bank’s annual results on Friday morning, Sky added.

“We do not comment on speculation,” a spokesperson for NatWest said by email.

Thwaite has served in the position on an interim basis after his predecessor Alison Rose abruptly departed last year in the aftermath of a scandal over the way NatWest closed accounts held by politician-turned-pundit Nigel Farage.

The appointment, if confirmed, would clear a key hurdle that UK officials had complained was complicating their efforts to proceed with a retail offering to sell down its 35% stake in the bank. UK Government Investments, the Treasury-owned company that holds the stake, has already hired advisers and has said it could be ready to proceed with the offering as early as June.

Thwaite is a 27-year veteran of the lender and looks set to lead the bank through what would be the country’s most high profile privatization this year.

Prior to being named interim chief executive, he oversaw the commercial and institutional business, which typically generates roughly half of the firm’s total revenue. As part of that role, he also oversaw the lender’s payments business.

His installation would help NatWest move on from the scandal that engulfed the lender after it closed the account of Farage. The row dethroned Rose, who stepped down after commenting to a journalist about the decision.

It’s a time of wider change on NatWest’s board of directors. Former Mastercard Inc. chairman Rick Haythornthwaite will replace the bank’s longtime chair Howard Davies in April.

(Adds NatWest comment in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.