NatWest Group Plc is the latest British bank to reverse some Covid-19 provisions and beat earnings forecasts in the first quarter as the economy surges out of the pandemic.

The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender posted an operating profit before tax of 946 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for the first three months of the year, 82% higher than a year ago as mortgage demand stayed high and commercial borrowers got help from the state.

“Defaults remain low as a result of the U.K. government support schemes and there are reasons for optimism with the vaccine programmes progressing at pace and restrictions being eased,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said on Thursday.

The Edinburgh-based lender released a net 102 million pounds that was set aside to cover souring loans, defying analysts’ predictions that it would make further provisions. The move comes a day after rival Lloyds Banking Group Plc released some of its reserves, saying the U.K.’s vaccination program was helping the economy to rebound. HSBC Holdings Plc has also started to claw back the provisions it made in the early stages of the pandemic.

The British economy has bounced back faster than expected, even before the government started to unwind restrictions imposed in January to halt the spread of Covid. More than half the population is at least partly vaccinated and cases are at their lowest level in months, although officials have raised concerns that new variants could still jeopardize the return to normal life. Meanwhile, businesses have taken out 75 billion pounds in state-backed loans issued by banks including NatWest that will start to fall due this year.

“The most important catalyst is the successful exit of the U.K. from the lockdown measures,” Credit Suisse Group AG analysts including Omar Keenan said before the results were published. “This is important for the level of retail and commercial activity.”

NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago. In March, the U.K. government sold shares for the first time in almost three years to reduce its holding to 59.8%.

