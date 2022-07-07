(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc will give more than 22,000 staff an average pay rise of around £1,000 ($1,199) from September to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Staff earning less than £32,000 will get a 4% salary rise, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. NatWest said it had discussed the move with Unite and the Financial Services Union, which it said supported the proposal. The bank had more than 40,000 UK-based staff at the end of 2021, according to its annual report.

Fellow British lenders Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc have pledged to pay most of their staff more as the cost of living spirals. Expectations for inflation, output prices and wage increases among UK businesses are all jumping higher, according to a Bank of England survey published on Thursday that may convince policy makers to push for bigger interest-rate hikes in the coming months.

