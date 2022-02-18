(Bloomberg) --

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

NatWest Group Plc: The bank will buy back up to 750 million pounds worth of shares in the first half of the year, after it posted a fourth quarter pretax operating profit result that beat analyst expectations.

The lender also said the economic outlook “remains uncertain”

Kingspan Plc: The building energy efficiency business expects accelerating demand for its products in the wake of high energy costs and supply threats increasing the focus on conservation measures.

The company also cited “unprecedented” raw material inflation, but said managing its costs helped improve its full year margins

Segro Plc: Strong demand for storage from businesses met historically low storage vacancy rates across Europe, delivering record rental growth for the warehouse owner last year.

The company expects this trend to continue, especially where land is in short supply like in London or Paris, and forecast that it will offset inflationary pressures

Outside The City

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Europe next week, amid heightened tensions over Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden warned yesterday that the probability of an invasion of Ukraine is still “very high.” Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say it has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border.

In Case You Missed It

As the U.K. scraps so-called golden visas, read how accountants winding down a wealth management firm faced the fury more than 50 of its Chinese clients concerned about the status of their Tier-1 Investor Visas.

Also, watch National Grid Plc after Bloomberg News reported that Macquarie Group Ltd. is considering buying a controlling stake in its gas transmission business.

Looking Ahead

Banks HSBC Plc and Barclays Plc report at the beginning of next week, with Anglo American Plc, WPP Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc reporting later on.

