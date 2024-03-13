(Bloomberg) -- A top aide to the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny blamed President Vladimir Putin for a hammer attack on him in Lithuania, and vowed to continue pursuing his campaign against the Kremlin.

Leonid Volkov, a long-time ally of Navalny, was attacked near his home in the capital Vilnius late Tuesday, Lithuania’s public broadcaster LRT reported, citing the police, which responded to the incident with an anti-terrorist squad. Volkov, 43, is now being treated at home after a short hospitalization, the report said. Authorities called the attack politically motivated.

“We’ll continue our work — we won’t give up,” Volkov said in a video posted online early Wednesday. “This was an obvious typical gangster greeting from Putin.”

The opposition activist managed to partly shield himself from the hammer blows using his car door and legs, Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, told the Agenstvo media outlet. “They wanted to make minced meat of me,” Volkov said.

Navalny, Putin’s most prominent opponent, died last month at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison camp where he was serving a 19-year sentence for extremism. His supporters and Western governments blamed the Kremlin for his death. Thousands of Russians turned out to attend his funeral in Moscow and to lay flowers at his grave in the following days, in a sign of persistent opposition to the Kremlin amid the harshest crackdown on dissent in decades.

“This is a signal that representatives of the opposition are a target everywhere both in Russia, where they’re bluntly killed, but also abroad,” Lithuania’s Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said in a LRT radio interview Wednesday. “I have no doubt the assault was political, but the investigation will show more.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis condemned the “shocking” attack on Volkov. “Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime,” he said on X.

The Russian president has forced most of his critics into exile or prison since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, igniting Europe’s worst conflict since World War II. Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who couldn’t attend his funeral because allies feared she’d be arrested, has pledged to continue his fight against Putin from self-exile in Germany.

Putin, 71, is set to extend his nearly quarter-century rule in March 15-17 presidential elections.

