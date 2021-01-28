(Bloomberg) -- Jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s battle with President Vladimir Putin faces a test Sunday as his supporters plan a second round of mass protests despite the threat of prosecution.

“You can’t scare the tens of millions of people who have been robbed by the authorities,” Navalny told a Moscow Region court Thursday via video link from the jail where he’s currently in detention for 30 days. “I’m glad to see that more and more people see that the law and the truth are on our side, and that we are the majority.”

He and his allies will seek to prove that claim with rallies Sunday that will repeat the success seen on Jan. 23, when they brought out tens of thousands of supporters in more than 150 cities around the country despite police bans.

Authorities are already warning against participation in Sunday’s protests and most of the Navalny aides who weren’t already in prison were picked up this week, facing a range of criminal charges. Still, they’re worried by the scale of the demonstrations and looking for ways to cool popular discontent that has been simmering amid slumping incomes and coronavirus restrictions, three people close to the government said.

‘An Avalanche’

“Navalny set off an avalanche,” said Evgeny Gontmakher, a prominent Russian economist. “People were already unhappy with their incomes falling and the pandemic.”

The Russian leader, 68, has been in power for more than two decades, the longest rule since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. In July, Putin pushed through constitutional changes that would allow him to stay as president until 2036. His popularity last year slumped to a record low amid the Covid-19 lockdown, but has since recovered a bit. He’s survived several previous waves of anti-Kremlin protests, steadily tightening restrictions on public demonstrations.

Navalny, 44, was detained Jan. 17 upon returning home from Germany where he recovered from a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he and the West blamed on Putin’s secret service. His imprisonment drew Western calls for his immediate release, including an appeal this week in a phone call from U.S. President Joe Biden.

After years of largely ignoring the anti-graft activist in public, the Kremlin has begun trying to refute his allegations. Earlier this week, Putin denounced the protests as “dangerous” and dismissed claims in a video released by Navalny that he owns a giant $1.3 billion Black Sea palace. The clip has almost 100 million views.

Putin, Poison and the Importance of Alexey Navalny: QuickTake

Late Wednesday, police detained Navalny’s brother Oleg and two allies, Lyubov Sobol and Anastasia Vasilyeva, for 48 hours on suspicion of violating anti-Covid 19 restrictions. They also opened a criminal case against one of the opposition leader’s top aides, Leonid Volkov, alleging he encouraged minors to participate in the unsanctioned protests. The opposition leader himself is accused of violating probation under a suspended sentence while recuperating from the August attack in Germany. He faces a 3 1/2 year prison sentence at a Feb. 2 hearing.

The harsh response of the government reflects concern that the demonstrations are far more widespread than in the past, said Natalia Zubarevich, head of regional studies at Moscow’s Independent Institute for Social Policy. Still, she expects them to fade as previous ones have. “They’ll blow off steam and get tired of it,” she said.

Pavel Malyi, a prominent investment banker who was among the protesters in Moscow a week ago, said a sense of injustice is galvanizing people. “Basic rights need to be respected,” he said. “I want to be able to look my children in the eye.”

The challenge posed by Navalny has fueled tensions within the political elite. While one person close to the Kremlin said the authorities must act to reduce social tensions, another official said there is pressure for a hard line that will only worsen dissatisfaction and bolster Navalny’s appeal.

Kremlin-ordered surveys are showing growing recognition and support for the activist, especially among young people, according to a person familiar with the numbers, which aren’t public.

Navalny’s ally, Volkov, said Thursday’s ruling keeping him in jail showed opponents to Putin have no other option but to keep on demonstrating. “The street has to have the final say, there’s no other way,” he said on Twitter.

