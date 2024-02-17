Navalny’s Family Says It Hasn’t Been Given Access to His Body

(Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities are yet to offer a cause for Alexey Navalny’s sudden death, and his family can’t identify where his body is, according to the opposition leader’s spokeswoman.

The activist’s death was been confirmed in an “official message” to his mother as having occurred at 2:17 p.m. on Friday, spokeswomen Kira Yarmysh said in post on X.

Although she was told Navalny’s body has been moved to the morgue in Salekhard, a remote city near the prison facility where the activist had been held, his body isn’t there, Yarmysh said.

According to Russian law the release of a body can be delayed for a period of not more than two days from the time the cause of death is established.

Salekhard’s Investigative Committee told one of Navalny’s lawyers that the cause of his death hasn’t been determined and that a new histological examination is being conducted, Yarmysh wrote. The committee said Navalny’s body won’t be released to his family until an investigation is complete, Yarmysh said.

Navalny, 47, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, died in a remote Arctic prison colony, IK-3, near Salekhard. The death was announced on the eve of official campaigning for the March 17 presidential election in which Putin is seeking a fifth term. Many Western leaders accused the Kremlin and some directly blamed Putin.

