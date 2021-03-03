(Bloomberg) -- Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said he’s being held in quarantine in a detention center 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Moscow, resurfacing for the first time since being taken from his cell in the capital last week to serve a 2.5-year prison term.

“Everything’s fine with me and there’s even a pull-up bar in the jailhouse yard,” Navalny wrote in an Instagram post from the Kolchugino pre-trial detention center in the Vladimir region.

Navalny will be held in the detention center until the decision on his sentence is legally finalized, according to his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev. Over the weekend, a prisoners’ rights activist had reported Navalny was sent to a notorious prison camp in the same region. But Navalny himself hadn’t been heard from since Friday, when his lawyers were told he’d been taken from jail in Moscow.

Navalny’s jailing, following a nerve-agent attack on him last year that he and western governments blame on the Kremlin, has sharply raised tensions between Moscow and the U.S. and European Union, which imposed new sanctions on Russia Tuesday over the case.

On Wednesday, Navalny met with his lawyers in Kolchugino, according to his Twitter feed. The activist is being held in a quarantine cell with two other inmates, unable to receive letters and with access only to a television, according to Kobzev.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Navalny’s Instagram post was transmitted from the cell. He said he had less contact with the outside world than when he was in jail in Moscow. He devoted most of the post to a discussion of makeshift cooking options for toasting bread he and his cellmates were trying.

