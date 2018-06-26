(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro sought to ease investor concerns about U.S. trade policy. We asked economists which indicators they are watching most closely to gauge the stress points Labor crunch. The rumblings of a trade war may threaten the global economic upswing but for now companies around the world have to contend with a far different problem: labor shortages

Speed control. Jonathan Haskel, who joins the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee in September, said he agrees with the central bank’s “broad direction” on interest rates, although he noted the risks in moving too fast with tightening Meanwhile Ian McCafferty, who leaves the BOE’s MPC at the end of August, said the central bank shouldn’t “dally” any further on raising interest rates

Easy cash over. Norwegians now face a wake-up call after years of keeping the economy afloat with oil cash, the country’s finance minister warns

On watch-list. Turkey’s newly re-elected president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, faces a pressing task to prevent a meltdown

Costly Asia. Hong Kong is the world’s most expensive city for expatriates, topping an annual cost of living ranking produced by consultancy Mercer. The Asia-dominated list also has Tokyo in second place, Singapore fourth, Seoul fifth, Shanghai seventh and Beijing in ninth place

