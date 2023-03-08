Navigating the currency market: Three hot picks from Kathy Lien BNN Bloomberg

Ultimately the Canadian dollar is destined for more losses: Currency strategist

The Canadian dollar suffered a selloff following the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep interest rates on hold at 4.50 per cent on Wednesday.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Wednesday, Kathy Lien, managing director at BKForex, said the Canadian dollar's performance will be tied to this month’s interest rate decisions, as the market deliberates what monetary policy decision the U.S. Federal Reserve will make. In the meantime, Lien is advising investors to sell the loonie.



“I think the Canadian dollar is probably destined for more losses,” she said.



Lien is bearish on the Canadian dollar, long on the Euro and bullish on the Swiss Franc.



