A growing number of investors have been positioning their portfolio to be conscious of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement and one financial expert says this trend will continue for a long time.



In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s John Erlichman on Friday, Lenka Martinek, managing partner at Sustainable Market Strategies and Nordis Capita, said she looks to go long in companies that are well positioned to sustain ESG trends, such as the energy transitions. She shorts the ones that she believes are not doing enough to be a part of the ESG future.



“There are certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges that will be on the landscape for investors for a very long period of time, and that these thematics are things we can be invested into and around, either form the long side or the short side,” she said.



She recommended Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), Ecolab Inc.(ECL), Kurita Water Industries Ltd (TYO:6370) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO)as her top picks in the ESG sector.



Martinek and her family do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, however, her firm and her investment banking clients hold all three.



