(Bloomberg) -- Navigator CO2, a firm seeking to build a carbon-trapping pipeline through the US Corn Belt, has cut jobs after facing opposition from state regulators and landowners.

“Navigator has recently reduced some of our internal staffing and external contractors as we are evaluating the project’s next steps,” the Nebraska-based company said in an emailed statement, declining to elaborate further or disclose the number of jobs cut.

Navigator CO2’s goal of building more than 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) of pipeline is in question after it put the proposal on hold in Illinois last week, the latest in a series of setbacks. The plan, backed by Poet LLC — the world’s largest producer of the corn-based biofuel ethanol — is among several rival projects supported by big agriculture companies and Wall Street investors hoping to profit from government incentives to produce more climate-friendly farm products.

