(Bloomberg) -- The Indian Navy released images of a commodity carrier struck by a drone Wednesday in the Gulf of Aden.

The pictures are some of the first to be released that show the kind of impact from repeated attacks on merchant shipping in recent weeks.

The photographs reveal scarring on the side of the Genco Picardy from an explosion, though don’t appear to show any signs of major damage to the ship, which was able to continue its journey. They do, however, offer a reminder of the danger to crews while sailing through the region.

Read More: Third Merchant Ship This Week Struck by a Drone Near Yemen

--With assistance from Rakesh Sharma.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.