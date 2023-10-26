(Bloomberg) -- The US Navy’s plan to build 12 submarines carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles may run at least 20% — or $20 billion — over budget, a black eye for a program that’s the centerpiece of the service’s modernization plans.

The new $120 billion estimate for the program “reflects current industry conditions,” the Congressional Budget Office said of its calculation in a report Thursday on Navy shipbuilding. The budget office projects that the first sub in the class, the USS District of Columbia, will cost $17.5 billion. That’s $1.7 billion more than the Navy estimates.

The 11 submarines set to follow the lead ship would cost $9.2 billion each, on average — $1.5 billion more per submarine than the Navy had planned, according to the CBO.

“Costs for the Columbia class submarines could, however, exceed both the Navy’s and CBO’s estimates” because it will be “the largest, most technologically complex submarine the United States has ever built,” the agency said. The submarines are being built by General Dynamics Corp. and HII.

CBO’s annual report on the Navy’s shipbuilding plans raises fresh questions about costs as the Navy weighs at least four scenarios for an expanded fleet by 2045.

Since 2014, Congress has appropriated $2.5 billion more per year on average for shipbuilding than the Navy’s budget requested. That’s partly because of concerns the fleet is too small to perform all of its missions and, more recently, to counter the expansion in China’s navy. Today, China has 370 vessels compared with 290 for the US. Analysts consider US vessels, especially submarines, much more capable and US sailors better-trained.

Although “the Navy’s specific long-term objectives for its fleet are unclear,” CBO said, the service’s plans are sure to cost more than anticipated.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.