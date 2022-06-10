(Bloomberg) -- A national champion, Olympic gold medalist and National Basketball Association All-Star, Grant Hill is widely considered one of the best all-around players—and humans—in basketball. Now a part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks and president of USA Basketball, he’s entering a new phase.

Business of Sports Podcast: Grant Hill Is “Game.”

How did he get here? In his new book, simply titled “Game,” Hill provides a clear-eyed and at times emotional narration of his journey. He recently sat down with Bloomberg to discuss his upbringing and influences, how his playing career was cut short by injury, and everything that’s driving his new incarnation as a businessman and investor.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.