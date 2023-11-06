(Bloomberg) -- The National Basketball Association struck an agreement with bankrupt sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group that likely clears the way for its teams’ local television rights to hit the open market following the end of its current season.

Under the terms of the accord, Diamond would retain the right to broadcast its full slate of NBA games through its network of regional Bally Sports channels for the league’s current 2023-2024 season, Andrew Goldman, a lawyer for the company, said at a court hearing on Monday. After that, Diamond’s existing broadcast deals with teams in the league would expire and “the NBA will no longer be tethered to us, or we tethered to them,” Goldman said.

The NBA’s local TV rights are expected to attract considerable interest from tech giants and media companies vying to increase their exposure to one of the nation’s premier professional sports leagues. Walt Disney Co., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and YouTube have expressed interest in streaming local NBA games and potentially taking over rights now held by Diamond, Bloomberg reported in August.

Read more: NBA’s Local TV Rights Draw Interest From Tech Giants, Disney

Diamond said its plan has support from key creditor groups but cautioned that the company and other stakeholders will continue exploring their options including potential alternative transactions while the broadcaster is in Chapter 11. Diamond said in a separate court filing that the one-year term will give the NBA and its teams time “to smoothly transition operations” over the course of the season.

The NBA agreement must be approved by a bankruptcy judge and is subject to terms and conditions of a cooperation agreement with the league, Diamond said. A lawyer for the NBA said the league doesn’t comment on pending matters.

The deal would lift a cloud of uncertainty around whether Bally Sports affiliates would continue broadcasting NBA games throughout the season. Company lawyers on Monday flagged a similar arrangement under which Diamond would broadcast its full slate of local National Hockey League games throughout the season and the majority of Major League Baseball games during its 2024 season.

Earlier this year, Diamond declined to continue broadcasting the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and dropped deals with MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Diamond, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March and has spent months attempting to formulate a plan to get out of bankruptcy.

Diamond said in a statement following Monday’s hearing that it has made significant progress in its Chapter 11 case and has a plan in place that will allow the company to keep broadcasting NBA, NHL and MLB games throughout the league’s 2023-2024 seasons.

The case is Diamond Sports Group LLC, 23-90116, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.