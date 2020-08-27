NBA players have voted to resume the playoffs, avoiding the possibility that the season would end before a champion is crowned, according to ESPN. Thursday’s three games will be postponed, but the players and league are reportedly aiming to restart games on Friday.

The decision ends speculation that players would leave the so-called “bubble” in Orlando in order to join national protests against police brutality and racial inequality after a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back. It was reported Wednesday night that superstars LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard were pushing for players to continue their protests.

Protests flared in several U.S. cities Wednesday night, days after Blake’s shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after two people were fatally shot in that same city during violent clashes the day before between protesters, armed counter-protesters and police.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

State authorities identified a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha police force, Rusten Sheskey, as the officer who shot Blake, the AP reported. The Justice Department said it would open a federal civil rights investigation into officer Sheskey, who shot Blake, 29, after officers unsuccessfully used a taser and as Blake leaned into his vehicle, the New York Times reported. State agents later recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.

In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by police earlier this year, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the state’s National Guard. The city had declared a curfew earlier in the evening following unrest and damage to business storefronts downtown.

Professional athletes led by the NBA didn’t play their games Wednesday amid players’ ire over Blake’s shooting, protesters’ deaths and inaction on racial justice issues. At least three NFL teams -- the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and the Washington Football Team -- will not practice Thursday in support of the protests. Wednesday was the fourth anniversary of then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick sitting during the National Anthem to protest racial and social injustice in the U.S.