(Bloomberg) -- The NBA and NBA Players Association said that 16 of 302 players tested positive for Covid-19 as the league ramps up screening before the resumption of professional basketball next month.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” said the joint statement.

The 5% positive rate is slightly below the 6.1% national 7-day moving average, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Two Phoenix Suns players were reported by the Arizona Republic to have tested positive on Tuesday. Since then players on teams including the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets have been reported to have tested positive.

The NBA is scheduled to restart its season July 31 in Orlando, with training camps beginning July 11 at Walt Disney World. It was the first league to be affected by the global pandemic. The Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive in March, resulting in the postponement of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and, eventually, the entire NBA season.

