NBA Seeks to Restart Talks on Mid-Season Tournament, ESPN Says

(Bloomberg) -- The National Basketball Association is keen to restart talks with teams and the players’ association about adding a mid-season tournament, ESPN reported Sunday, citing sources who weren’t identified.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is more optimistic on reengaging teams on the idea that had been discussed before the Covid-19 pandemic, ESPN said.

In earlier proposals, the league had discussed an eight-team single-elimination tournament with a $1 million per player payout to the winning team, ESPN said.

