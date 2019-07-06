(Bloomberg) -- NBA champions Toronto Raptors will lose star free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard to Steve Ballmer’s Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter, citing people in the league.

Separately, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star wing Paul George will be traded to the Clippers to partner with Leonard, ESPN reported. The pair will rival the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Los Angeles Lakers, the other team calling Staples Center their home court.

Read more: The Nets Grab Big NBA Stars -- and Can’t Tell Anyone for Days

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Sin in Hong Kong at msin12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.