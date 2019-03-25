For many NBA players, winning becomes everything and it’s hard to look beyond the basketball court. But the reality is, everyone plays their final game at some point.

Over the past decade, several professional basketball athletes have jumped into the world of tech entrepreneurship as a way to transition out of the National Basketball Association and into future business prospects.

In a recent episode of Sidelines, Jon Erlichman sits down with NBA stars like Shaquille O’Neal – who says he focuses on investing in ideas that that will change people’s lives – to Kevin Durant, who draws on daily inspiration from his surroundings in the state of California. These former and current NBA legends have learned how to take a few pointers from Silicon Valley when it comes to paving their alternate routes for success.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, investor in home security device company Ring

Shaq's latest endeavour has him DJing the hottest clubs in the world In this instalment of Sidelines, Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Champion, takes a look back at his successful career, his booming business ventures, and why his latest gig has him transforming into DJ Diesel as he plays the hottest clubs in the world — including Toronto's Cabana lounge at Rebel Nightclub.

O’Neal on advice that he received from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:

“‘Invest in things that are going to change people’s lives.’ After hearing that, the first investment I made was Ring, and we just got bought out (a video doorbell service used for home security). Every time I did something to gain a monetary advantage, I would always fail. But after I heard Jeff Bezos’ advice, I’ve always won.’

Golden State Warriors’ point guard Steph Curry, investor in e-sports and various startups

Steph Curry's successful ventures in Silicon Valley NBA All-Star Stephen Curry has made major ground in leading the Golden State Warriors to the top of the basketball world. He's also taken advantage of his proximity to Silicon Valley with a deep dive into the world of tech investing.

“That’s the fun part about playing where I get to play [in Oakland, California]. The network out there is amazing. When you go to our games, and you look around the courtside seats, it’s major [venture capitalists], major corporation CEOs and [people] like that. In my 10 years there, I could have a long list of people that I run with, and have a simple conversation or follow-up meeting where you just learn.”

Golden State Warriors’ small forward Kevin Durant, investor in cryptocurrencies and cloud computing

Kevin Durant's shrewd moves while making investments in tech NBA star Kevin Durant has quickly become one of the highest-profile athletes of his generation. He shares why he has started to pivot from generating money as a pitchman to investments in areas like technology.

“Being amongst so many open people opens your eyes to the possibilities of life – just being in San Francisco and driving through Oakland, seeing so much inspiration throughout a normal regular day. It just pushes you forward, and then having teammates and players in the league who are interested in tech and being out here as well.”

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, investor in digital media startup Otter Media

Dwyane Wade: How early lessons propelled him to greater success as an entrepreneur NBA champ Dwyane Wade has become one of his generation’s biggest money generators. He shares how he overcame early failure as an entrepreneur to achieve even greater success for his ventures today.

“I got to this point where my basketball career was going great. I’ve had some injuries so it scared me a little bit, that it could end fast. [I thought,] ‘Let me try and jump in, and focus on life out there.’ What can I do? Who is that blueprint person? For me, it was Magic Johnson, … because I’ve seen all the things that Magic was involved in.”

Two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, investor in various tech startups, including virtual reality

“It’s always been using basketball as a resource and a tool for understanding business and as a point guard— being the master connecter. So I think that is my skill. I listen, I learn from people and I’m always trying to partner the right company, partner the right brand or celebrity with the right company. I’m always looking for opportunities for other people, the same way I would on the court, you know, looking for opportunities for somebody to get an easy bucket.”