(Bloomberg) -- Professional basketball is on track to restart its season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, testing whether U.S. sports can return smoothly from a monthslong blackout.

In a 29-1 vote Thursday, the National Basketball Association’s owners approved a plan to resume the season at the theme-park complex, according to the New York Times. Under the terms, 22 out of the league’s 30 teams will begin games on July 31.

Pro leagues interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic have been plotting how they can safely play again, and the NBA is seen as a bellwether for much of the sports world. It suspended its season on March 11 after players began testing positive for Covid-19.

The plan will be reviewed next by the National Basketball Players Association, which is scheduled to meet virtually Friday, the Times reported, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the players would be asked to vote on the proposal.

ESPN and the Athletic also reported on the approval to restart the season. A phone call and email to an NBA representative weren’t immediately returned.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.