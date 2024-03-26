(Bloomberg) -- NBC News is re-evaluating its hiring of former Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor following a major internal backlash from some of the network’s top on-air personalities.

The network is expected to make a decision about the hiring shortly, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. Puck reported earlier Tuesday that the network, owned by Comcast Corp., planned to drop McDaniel.

Over the past two days, NBC and MSNBC hosts including Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski issued on-air criticism of their bosses’ decision to give a prominent platform to McDaniel, who has repeatedly made baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

McDaniel hasn’t commented on the criticism.

McDaniel recently resigned from the RNC. The pushback from prominent hosts would likely have made it difficult for the network to give McDaniel much airtime.

