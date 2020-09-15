(Bloomberg) -- NBCUniversal’s Peacock has signed up more than 15 million users, showing that consumers are willing to accept commercials on a streaming service that’s free.

Peacock has increased its total by 50% since the end of July, when it had 10 million sign-ups.

Comcast Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts, whose company owns NBCUniversal along with large cable-TV and broadband operations, disclosed the figures at an investor conference on Tuesday.

NBC seeks to have Peacock reach 30 million to 35 million active users by 2024. The service is free and supported by advertising, setting it apart from paid streaming services like Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max. Peacock made its debut to Comcast subscribers in April and expanded nationwide on July 15.

Comcast has promoted Peacock to internet-only customers who use its Flex product, a Roku-like device that aggregates streaming apps. On Flex, Peacock is the second-most-watched app behind Netflix, Roberts said.

