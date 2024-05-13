(Bloomberg) -- At its annual presentation to TV advertisers in New York on Monday, Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal featured an extended look at a new movie, Wicked.

The film adaptation of the Broadway show hits theaters in November, and there will be a behind-the-scenes special about the production on the company’s NBC network and its Peacock streaming service, where Universal also puts its films after their run in cinemas.

The promo for a movie at a TV event underscores how the industry is changing. Media giants are increasingly counting on their online businesses as the audience for traditional TV shrinks. At the five biggest US media companies, TV ad sales slumped 8% in the first quarter to $8.95 billion, according to Macquarie Group. Advertising at their streaming services rose 22% to $2.05 billion.

All of the major streaming services have added lower-priced ad-supported subscription plans in recent years. And online TV viewing is increasingly looking like the old model of broadcast TV, with services like Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu awash in spots that you can’t skip through like you can on cable TV.

Disney, Comcast and other media companies are releasing their movies online much sooner than in the past to attract subscribers to their services. Advertisers can sponsor movies such as Oppenheimer.

TV networks historically used the annual upfront presentations this month to show off their fall lineups and sell TV spots in advance of the new season. The online and traditional TV businesses have merged, however, and giants like Disney now promote shows that could drop on Hulu and Disney+ throughout the year.

Streaming industry leader Netflix Inc. hosted its first upfront presentation last year after launching its ad-supported option. It will present again on May 15. Amazon.com Inc. and YouTube will also host upfront events this week.

