(Bloomberg) -- NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell, who was terminated this week following a complaint about sexual harassment, lost $43.3 million in stock options and other pay as a result of his dismissal.

Shell was to receive $21 million in total compensation last year, NBCUniversal’s parent company, Comcast Corp., said in a filing Friday. He received $10 million in salary and cash bonus, excluding forfeited 2022 options and share awards, Comcast said.

The nearly two-decade veteran of the company ran entertainment businesses that included NBC, the Bravo cable network and the Universal film studio and theme parks.

He was fired on April 23 after an employee with whom he had an affair filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment, Comcast said. Shell apologized to staff in a statement at the time.

Comcast shares were up 2.7% to $41.37 at 12:42 p.m. in New York.

