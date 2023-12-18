(Bloomberg) -- US labor board prosecutors say the National Collegiate Athletic Association has been abusing the term “student-athlete” to deprive students of workplace protections.

“College athletics are big businesses raking in billions each year” that are “all based on players’ labor,” Amanda Laufer, an attorney for the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel, said at a hearing in Los Angeles.

Opening arguments kicked off Monday in a case that may shape the future of college sports in the US. An NLRB judge is considering whether the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference, and the University of Southern California are all legally bosses of student football and basketball players, and whether they violated federal law by misclassifying those athletes as non-employees.

Laufer said the institutions exercise extensive control over the athletes ranging from health and safety to their social media posts and attire. The organizations “have consistently challenged progress” to improve conditions for their players, she said.

“Just because these players have not been classified as employees does not mean that they should not be,” she said.

Federal law protects the right of employees to unionize, as well as to communicate about their working conditions.

The NCAA, Pac-12 and USC have all denied wrongdoing. The NCAA has said the case against it is “frivolous,” “vexatious,” and if successful “would create instability in college athletics,” according to a September filing obtained by Bloomberg News via a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Student athletes are not in service to the university — to the contrary, the students are beneficiaries of USC’s service,” Adam Abrahms, an attorney for the university, said in his opening statement Monday. “The term ‘student-athlete’ is no way oppressive, no way coercive.”

Hearings before an NLRB administrative law judge can last for weeks or months, after which the judge issues a ruling that can then be appealed to the labor board members in Washington, and from there to a federal appeals court – a process that may drag on for years.

An eventual ruling by NLRB members in the USC dispute could be a watershed event, spurring much more organizing by college athletes.

