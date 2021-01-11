(Bloomberg) -- NCR Corp. offered to buy Cardtronics Plc for more than $1.7 billion, confirming reports last week that the payments-technology firm was looking to snatch the ATM operator from Apollo Global Management Inc. and another firm that earlier agreed to buy it.

NCR, based near Atlanta, proposed a $39 per share all-cash deal, according to a statement on Monday.

Cardtronics shares rose 15% to $41.08 on Friday, giving the U.K.-based company a market value of $1.83 billion.

“Cardtronics’ debit network is highly complementary to NCR’s payments platform and will enable the combined company to seamlessly connect retail and bank customer,” NCR Chief Executive Officer Michael Hayford said in the statement.

(Corrects CEO name in final paragraph)

