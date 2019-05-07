(Bloomberg) -- NCR Corp., the maker of automated teller machines, is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Atlanta-based company is working with a financial adviser and has drawn interest from private equity firms, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decisions have been made and NCR may choose not to proceed with a sale, they said.

A representative for NCR didn’t respond to requests for comment. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday.

NCR shares were halted in New York trading after climbing as much as 6.3 percent to $29.38, valuing the company at $3.5 billion. Including debt, it’s valued at more than $7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares are up about 20 percent this year.

NCR, which makes software and checkout equipment as well as ATMs, has been in play before. Blackstone Group LP agreed to buy a minority stake in the company in 2015 after earlier considering a leveraged buyout of the whole business, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

