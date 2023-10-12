A New Democrat Member of Parliament is petitioning the federal government to further extend the deadline for repayment of emergency pandemic business loans.

“Many small businesses have yet to fully recover from the financial impact of the pandemic, and have faced the added pressures of inflation and a tight labour market,” reads the petition from Taylor Bachrach, who represents Skeena—Bulkley Valley in British Columbia.

Bachrach’s petition asks that partial loan forgiveness repayment deadlines for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) and the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) be delayed until at least Dec. 31, 2024.

It argues that a three-week extension of the deadline offered so far has “failed to sufficiently addressed the challenges small businesses are facing.”

WHAT ARE THE LOAN PROGRAMS?

Nearly 900,000 businesses applied for CEBA, which offered businesses hurt by the pandemic interest-free loans of up to $60,000. The RRRF offered similar loans, but was designed for businesses unable to secure the prior assistance it needed.

Deadlines for partial loan forgiveness had initially been set for the end of 2022. Those deadlines were extended to the end of 2023, then extended again to their current set date of Jan. 18, 2024. CEBA recipients can arrange a refinancing plan with their banks that can further extend the deadline to March 28, 2024.

Those missing the Jan. 18 deadline will then have until the end of 2026 to repay the loan at a five per cent interest rate.

Bachrach said the extension to January does not offer enough relief.

“These businesses, like most Canadians, have been struggling to keep their heads above water. Eighteen days isn’t going to change the fact that most of these businesses cannot repay these loans,” Bachrach said in a statement reacting to the recent extension.

“With the deadline looming, I will keep pressuring the government to extend the deadline for partial loan forgiveness.”

Bachrach’s petition, which had 124 signatories as of Thursday, opened for signatures last week and will close on Dec. 5.

EXTENSION PUSH

Small and medium-sized businesses have been pushing for further extensions to the repayment deadline.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), which has its own petition, said 72 per cent of small businesses need more time to repay the loans and only 10 per cent have already paid.

“The federal government must establish a plan to help small firms reduce their COVID debt burdens,” CFIB stated in their petition.

In a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca, a spokesperson for the Office of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland called the CEBA program “essential” to the government’s COVID-19 response plan.

“The bottom line is that, if you are a small business and do not currently have the funds to repay your CEBA loan, you now have three years to repay it in full,” the spokesperson said.

“The additional flexibility that we announced is significant support for small businesses who might still be struggling to make ends meet.”