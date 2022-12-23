(Bloomberg) -- Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy plan to sell bulk of their shareholding in New Delhi Television Ltd. to a firm controlled by the Adani Group, in a move that gives the conglomerate a majority stake in the broadcaster.

Roys will transfer 27.26% of their equity in NDTV to RRPR Holding Pvt. via an inter-se transfer and be left with 5% in the media company after the proposed transaction is carried out, the company said in an exchange filing late Friday.

The Adani Group, through RRPR and another entity called Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt., will control 64.71% in NDTV, the filing said, cementing its control over a company it had mounted a hostile takeover on earlier this year.

NDTV Appoints Two Adani-Linked Executives as Board Directors

--With assistance from Menaka Doshi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.