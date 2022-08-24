(Bloomberg) -- Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd. rose 5% to hit the upper circuit on Wednesday after Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, made a hostile bid to takeover the Indian news company as he seeks to expand his footprint in the competitive media sector.

NDTV, as the news outlet is more commonly known, surged by the daily limit during trading in Mumbai to touch a high of 388.2 rupees ($4.9) per share while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was largely unchanged. Adani’s conglomerate announced late on Tuesday that it had indirectly acquired a 29.2% stake in the media firm and was making an open offer to buy another 26% at 294 rupees a share for a combined 6.1 billion rupees.

Despite the 24% discount in Adani’s open offer, investors view this price point favorably since the stock has rallied more than 200% this year as profits improved post-pandemic and there was speculation of a stake sale. The founders of New Delhi-based news outlet said in a statement Tuesday that they were not aware of a new investor coming into the company nor were they part of any discussion regarding the stake sale by one of their shareholders to a third party.

“I think it’s a very expensive valuation that the Adani Group is paying,” said Karan Taurani, an analyst with Elara Securities India Pvt. He said news broadcasting industry in India is not growing more than 8%-10% annually and the current stock valuations may drop over a medium-to-large term.

Aggressively Expanding

While the transaction spotlights how billionaire Adani is aggressively expanding his empire that started with agri-trading and ports but has now has speedily diversified into airports, data centers, cement, renewable energy and media, some investors and credit watchers are also beginning to get a tad wary about the conglomerate spreading itself too thin.

All seven listed Adani firms fell initially but some recovered later on Wednesday. The shares were weighed down by comments in a report published by CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, which highlighted concerns around Adani Group’s debt-fueled rapid growth.

Adani’s Empire Is ‘Deeply Overleveraged,’ CreditSights Warns

“The Adani Group is increasingly venturing into new or unrelated businesses,” the CreditSights report said, adding that it “raises concerns regarding spreading execution oversight too thin.”

Adani Power Ltd. fell 5% during trading, the most among its group firms, while Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. dropped 2.5% each. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. were 0.2% lower each. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. recovered their losses after declining in the early trading hours.

