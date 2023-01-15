(Bloomberg) -- US accident investigators have opened probes into the near-collision of two jets on a runway at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

American Airlines Group Inc. Flight 106, a Boeing Co. 777 widebody jet, rolled across a runway on Friday night just as Delta Air Lines Inc. Flight 1943, a 737, was accelerating toward it while attempting to takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement.

Air traffic controllers noticed the potential for a collision and ordered the Delta pilots to stop, the FAA said. The incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

On Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates all crashes and has the authority to review serious incidents, announced in a tweet it was also opening a probe.

