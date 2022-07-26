(Bloomberg) -- Nearly a million Californians drink water contaminated with arsenic, nitrate or other pollutants, even as drought strains the state’s water supplies.

California’s state auditor found that 371 water systems serving more than 920,000 people had unsafe levels of contaminants, with most failing systems in the Central Valley and the state’s southeastern desert, according to a report published Tuesday. While numbers improved from the previous year, when 418 systems had unsafe water, the audit found that for every year since 2017 at least 300 had tainted supplies. More than two-thirds of water systems now on the list serve disadvantaged communities, and hundreds more are considered to be at risk of failing.

The audit of the State Water Resources Control Board, which regulates about 7,400 drinking water systems across California, also found the agency was taking longer to help fix troubled systems. The time it takes the board to process applications and fund projects has nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021 to reach an average of 33 months.

“The State Water Board has funding available to help these failing systems improve the quality of their drinking water,” Acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden said in a letter to lawmakers introducing the report. “Nonetheless, the board has generally demonstrated a lack of urgency in providing this critical assistance.”

The board acknowledged that improvements can be made, but said it “demonstrated its urgency” by making substantial progress in fixing tainted supplies. Since the start of a state program in 2019 to improve clean water access, the number of Californians served by failing water systems has dropped from 1.6 million, Executive Director Eileen Sobeck wrote.

The findings come as California and other western US states battle a prolonged “megadrought” that tree-ring data suggest is the worst in 1,200 years. Meager rains and dwindling mountain snowpack have forced many communities to pump more groundwater, but the audit notes that contaminants from Central Valley farms have penetrated to the depth of drinking water wells.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.