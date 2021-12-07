Nearly 80% of U.S. Students Have Had to Choose Between Paying for Food or School

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly 80% of U.S. college students have to choose between paying for food and paying for school, a recent study found.

A survey commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted by Pollfish found that 29% of students have had to skip meals daily to make ends meet, while 39% of students said they skipped meals once a week.

A majority of respondents reported working at least 15 hours a week, with 18% of the those surveyed working more than 35 hours a week.

The survey’s findings come as the world reckons with food inflation. The cost of food in the U.S. jumped 5.3% in October from a year ago, the biggest increase in more than a decade, labor department data show.

Read More: Soaring Cost of Food Is Forcing Families to Scrimp at the Dinner Table

The survey had 1,000 participants, all of whom are currently in college. Out of those students, 32% are attending fully in-person classes, 25% are online and 43% are in hybrid models.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.