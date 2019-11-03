Nearly Half of U.S. Supports Trump's Removal, NBC/WSJ Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- A year out from the 2020 election, nearly half of Americans surveyed in an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll support the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

The 49% who would support Trump’s impeachment is up from 43% a month ago. Still, 90% of Republicans oppose impeachment and removal of Trump, the poll shows.

In the Democratic presidential nomination race, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders continue to lead, and are the only candidates registering double-digit support.

The survey of 900 adults was taken Oct. 27-30 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

