Nearly Two-Thirds of Nigerians Live on Less Than $2 a Day

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly two-thirds of Nigeria’s 200 million people now live on less than $2 a day, according to new data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Almost 133 million Nigerians, or 63% of the population, are “multi-dimensionally poor,” meaning they suffer simultaneously from multiple disadvantages, including a lack of access to clean energy, housing, health care, water and sanitation, according to the survey of nearly 57,000 households. That’s up from 54% in 2018, and more than any other country, including India, which has seven times more people.

The lingering impact of the pandemic-induced 2020 recession and supply shocks resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have pushed more citizens of Africa’s most populous country into extreme poverty, the NBS said in a statement on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari pledged in 2019 to lift 100 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty by the end of this decade.

