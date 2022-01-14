(Bloomberg) -- The largest hospital in Nebraska is imposing crisis standards of care and suspending non-emergency surgery for 30 days as Covid-19 infections surge across the farm-belt state.

In a statement issued Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts said the state granted Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha permission and that the halt will remain in effect until Feb. 13.

The hospital is licensed for 718 beds and Ricketts said it “remains focused on prioritizing care for patients with the most urgent medical needs.”

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than one in four people tested in Nebraska for Covid-19 are receiving positive test results.

