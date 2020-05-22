(Bloomberg) -- Neel Kashkari has some questions about Lloyd Blankfein’s stance on ending coronavirus lockdowns.

The Minneapolis Fed President responded Friday to a tweet from the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief executive officer that questioned whether the continued broad lockdowns are worth the economic pain.

Kashkari asked how Blankfein would go about returning to normalcy himself.

“The people will determine the lockdown based on their own sense of safety,” Kashkari said.

