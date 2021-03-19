(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

The world’s longest-lasting negative-rate regime is getting a revamp as Denmark’s central bank will switch from operating one negative interest rate to three by the end of this week

The Bank of Japan clarified its yield band and scrapped its ETF target at the conclusion of a policy review. The central bank left its main policy rates unchanged in the decision Friday

American restaurants and salons are set for a big hiring boom as the economy reopens and warmer weather supports services demand

Nobel Laureate economist Paul Krugman rejected the threat of inflation getting out of control -- like it did in the 1970s -- as a result of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bil

Covid shrank the middle class globally for the first time since the 1990s, Pew Research Center analysis shows

Oslo holds the unenviable title of the world’s costliest bottled water, with Stockholm and Helsinki helping to round out the top five, according to data from search engine Holidu

Plastics prices at record highs are helping keep the inflation debate alive, alongside higher costs for other materials

Chile’s fastest-since-1986 growth in the fourth quarter adds to optimism about the Latin American economy’s recovery from Covid

